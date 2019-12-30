Global  

Jurgen Klopp reveals when four key Liverpool FC stars will return from injury

The Sport Review Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Fabinho, Dejan Lovren, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip should all be back in action for Liverpool FC in February. The four key Liverpool FC stars have been missing due to injury in recent games and they have not been able to help the Reds during the hectic festive period in […]

The post Jurgen Klopp reveals when four key Liverpool FC stars will return from injury appeared first on The Sport Review.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk

Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk 00:50

 Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Liverpool’s 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League as “not relevant” after his side maintained their relentless march towards the title with a 4-0 thrashing of Leicester. Despite a one-sided first half at the King Power Stadium, Liverpool had only Roberto...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Match preview: Liverpool v Wolverhampton [Video]Match preview: Liverpool v Wolverhampton

A preview of the upcoming Premier League game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime' [Video]Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lambasted the Christmas fixture schedule as “criminal” – even though his side are by no means the worst affected. The Premier League leaders travel to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

I only drink tea now - Jurgen Klopp on how Liverpool has changed him

Jurgen Klopp says he doesn't drink coffee anymore, just tea after four years as Liverpool manager.
BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool FC’s 24-year-old unsung hero

Jurgen Klopp say Divock Origi has played a key role in Liverpool FC’s success this year even though “nobody is talking about” the Belgian striker. The Reds...
The Sport Review

