Chelsea pull off 2-1 win over Arsenal in Premier League

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 30 (IANS) Chelsea rallied to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League action, ruining Mikel Arteta's return as coach of the Gunners.
News video: Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview 01:25

 An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea. Mikel Arteta was encouraged by his side's character in the Gunners' draw at Bournemouth, and still harbours hopes of catching Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish.

Chelsea comes back to win 2-1 at Arsenal in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea scored twice in four minutes to come from behind and beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, ruining Mikel Arteta’s first...
Mesut Ozil issues update after Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC

Mesut Ozil has taken to social media to claim that Arsenal did not deserve to lose to Chelsea FC in Sunday’s Premier League clash at The Emirates. The Gunners...
