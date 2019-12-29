Global  

Tennis: Australian tennis great Margaret Court makes controversial comments about transgender children

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Tennis: Australian tennis great Margaret Court makes controversial comments about transgender childrenTennis legend Margaret Court has doubled down on her controversial views regarding sexuality during a sermon at her Perth church.Court condemned transgender athletes during a fiery address, claiming young people should not change...
