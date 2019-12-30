Global  

NZ call up Somerville to replace injured Boult for Sydney Test

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Sydney, Dec 30 (IANS) New Zealand have called up off-spinner Will Somerville for the third and final Test of the ongoing series against Australia to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 3. Somerville will replace pace-bowler Trent Boult who is returning home to New Zealand after suffering a fracture to his right hand.
Trent Boult ruled out of Sydney Test due to hand fracture

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 28 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has been ruled out of the Sydney Test after sustaining a fracture on his right hand.
Cricket-NZ spinner Somerville replaces injured Boult in Sydney test

New Zealand have called up off-spinner Will Somerville to replace injured fast bowler Trent Boult for the third and final test match against Australia in Sydney...
