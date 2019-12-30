NZ call up Somerville to replace injured Boult for Sydney Test

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Sydney, Dec 30 (IANS) New Zealand have called up off-spinner Will Somerville for the third and final Test of the ongoing series against Australia to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 3. Somerville will replace pace-bowler Trent Boult who is returning home to New Zealand after suffering a fracture to his right hand.


