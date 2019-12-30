Myers's 2-goal performance sparks Canucks to victory over Flames Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Tyler Myers scored twice and added an assist — all of the damage inflicted in the first period — as the Vancouver Canucks built up an early 3-0 lead and cruised to a victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night. 👓 View full article

