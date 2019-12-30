Global  

Sport24.co.za | Aguero, De Bruyne class sees tired Man City past Sheffield United

News24 Monday, 30 December 2019
Manchester City shrugged off a tight turnaround from defeat at Wolves to beat Sheffield United thanks to Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne.
