Pep Guardiola insists Man City already preparing for next season amid poor start

Daily Star Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Pep Guardiola insists Man City already preparing for next season amid poor startChampions Man City are a massive 14 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table and Jurgen Klopp's team can extend that lead if they win their game in hand
News video: Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves

Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves 00:39

 Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City run the risk of missing out on the top four if they give up on the league after a thrilling 3-2 Premier League defeat at Wolves. Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute winner settled a chaotic game which saw 10-man City lose a 2-0 lead. Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez...

Guardiola says staying with Man City next season [Video]Guardiola says staying with Man City next season

Pep Guardiola says his plans involve staying with Manchester City for another season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:00Published

Pep on City's title chances [Video]Pep on City's title chances

Pep Guardiola discusses Manchester City's hopes for the rest of the season as well as Mikel Arteta's appointment as Arsenal head coach.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:01Published


Manchester City already focused on preparing for next season, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola indicated Manchester City are already focusing on next season after accepting there is no longer a title race in the Premier League. Guardiola...
SoccerNews.com

Pep Guardiola suggests Man City are locked in a race for TOP FOUR rather than the title after falling 14 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggests his side are in a battle for the top four spots rather than a title race following a thrilling 3-2 Premier League...
talkSPORT

