Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sport24.co.za | Ichi Ban declared overall Sydney-Hobart winner

News24 Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Australian yacht Ichi Ban won the bluewater classic Sydney-Hobart handicap honours for being the boat that performed best according to size.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ichi Ban takes overall honors in Sydney to Hobart

HOBART, Australia (AP) — The 52-foot Australian yacht Ichi Ban has been confirmed as overall winner of the Sydney to Hobart race for the second time in three...
Seattle Times

Ichi Ban takes overall honors in Sydney to Hobart

Ichi Ban takes overall honors in Sydney to HobartThe 52-foot Australian yacht Ichi Ban has been confirmed as overall winner of the Sydney to Hobart race for the second time in three years
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.