NBA roundup: Davis, Lakers top Doncic, Mavs

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Anthony Davis had 23 points and nine rebounds as the host Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 108-95 on Sunday night at Staples Center.
