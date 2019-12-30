"Miles off the pace", "Need to be replaced" - Lots of West Brom fans blast "very lethargic" ace

West Brom fans blast winger Matty Phillips for his performance in their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'Desperate' - West Brom fans have the same worry after being held by Barnsley West Brom news | Albion fans have been reflecting on the 1-1 draw with Barnsley after the Baggies conceded a late goal at Oakwell

Lichfield Mercury 4 days ago





Tweets about this