Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah included; MS Dhoni misses out in Wisden’s T20I team of decade

Zee News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah are the only two players from the country who have been included in the 11-member Wisden’s T20 International team of the decade.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Virat Kohli’s Fan From Odisha Who Has 16 Tattoos Of His Idol | Oneindia News

Virat Kohli’s Fan From Odisha Who Has 16 Tattoos Of His Idol | Oneindia News 01:59

 Love of a fan has no limits. Pintu Behera, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli from Berhampur, has inked 16 permanent tattoos of the Indian cricket team skipper, including his Jersey No. 18, on his body. Behera said that he has spent over Rs one lakh over these tattoos. The 31-year-old said, “I am a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Virat Kohli dominated this decade like a King in ODIs | OneIndia News [Video]Virat Kohli dominated this decade like a King in ODIs | OneIndia News

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli stamped his authority in international cricket, especially in the ODIs in this decade. Kohli went from strength to strength in these 10 years and numbers now show why..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:12Published

Two-year-old Indian cricketer become viral hit with his amazing skills [Video]Two-year-old Indian cricketer become viral hit with his amazing skills

He's only two and still wears nappies but SK Shahid has become a viral sensation in India thanks to videos showing him performing an array of impressive cricket shots. The tiny boy can be seen in a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch | Virat Kohli among Wisden’s Cricketers-of-the-Decade

A video showcasing the Five Wisden Cricketers of the Decade according to Wisden Cricketers’ Almanac
Hindu

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni named captains of Test, ODI team of the decade by Aussie website


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ParminderMaan13

Maan 18 RT @mufaddal_vohra: Wisden's T20i Team of the decade: 1. Aaron Finch (C) 2. Colin Munro 3. Virat Kohli 4. Shane Watson 5. Glenn Maxwell 6.… 6 minutes ago

republic

Republic MS Dhoni fails to join Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in Wisden's T20I team of 2010s https://t.co/nRk0CjiCIA 12 minutes ago

ub_Sanath

Sanath Sonu 🇮🇳 RT @ddsportschannel: Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the only two Indian players in Wisden's T20I team of the decade #ViratKohli #Jaspr… 21 minutes ago

manojmattur008

Manoj Mattur RT @CricketNDTV: Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the only two Indian players in Wisden's T20I team of the decade #ViratKohli #JaspritBu… 29 minutes ago

CricXtasy

CricXtasy Virat #Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit #Bumrah were the only two Indians who found a place in Wisden’s T20 Interna… https://t.co/mTDniPjJr2 30 minutes ago

NishadPaiVaidya

Nishad Pai Vaidya @bhaleraosarang David Warner Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Kane Williamson AB de Villiers Ben Stokes MS Dhoni (c and w… https://t.co/UKiJiMSZz8 31 minutes ago

thenewsroom8

thenewsroom Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Featured in Wisden&#8217;s T20I Team of the Decade @thenewsroom8 https://t.co/Tt44iqvCmG 32 minutes ago

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @akashvanisports: Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the only two Indian players in Wisden's T20I team of the decade #ViratKohli #Jaspr… 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.