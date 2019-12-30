Global  

New England Patriots loss to Miami Dolphins dumps them into wild card play-offs

BBC Sport Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The New England Patriots will have to play in the wild card play-offs for the first time since 2009 after losing 27-24 at home to the Miami Dolphins.
Recent related news from verified sources

Patriots miss out on bye, face tough road to repeat

Patriots miss out on bye, face tough road to repeatThe New England Patriots have never won a Super Bowl when having to play a wild-card game
FOX Sports Also reported by •Japan TodaySeattle TimesReuters

Tom Brady can't be crowned NFL GOAT despite incredible Patriots record

Tom Brady can't be crowned NFL GOAT despite incredible Patriots recordTom Brady's New England Patriots are heading into the NFL play-offs once again as they eye the Super Bowl - but is he the greatest of all time?
Daily Star

