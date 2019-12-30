Global  

Sport24.co.za | Abbott injured, Short added to Australia squad for India

News24 Monday, 30 December 2019
D'Arcy Short was added to the Australian squad for their upcoming one-day tour of India, with all-rounder Sean Abbott sidelined for up to a month.
