Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

West Ham reappoint David Moyes as manager

Mid-Day Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
*London:* English football club West Ham United reappointed David Moyes as manager after Manuel Pellegrini was shown the exit door at the London Stadium following another poor result this weekend.

Moyes has signed an 18-month deal and begins work immediately ahead of the New Year's Day fixture with AFC Bournemouth at London...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: David Moyes returns to West Ham as manager

David Moyes returns to West Ham as manager 00:48

 West Ham have appointed David Moyes as first-team manager on an 18-month contract, the Premier League club have announced.

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’ [Video]‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’

Former player John Moncur believes David Moyes is the perfect fit to guide West Ham United away from any Premier League relegation fears.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Ham reappoint David Moyes in bid to avoid relegation scrap


Indian Express

Next West Ham manager set to be David Moyes after Manuel Pellegrini sacking

Next West Ham manager set to be David Moyes after Manuel Pellegrini sackingDavid Moyes is expected to takeover from Manuel Pellegrini after West Ham sacked the Chilean following another home defeat
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fortunebets9ja

Fortune Bets Nigeria New Post West Ham reappoint David Moyes, https://t.co/1dVhhxEHkl by #author_nam 6 minutes ago

IndiaAheadNews

India Ahead News #WestHam reappoint #DavidMoyes as manager Click to read more. Download our App today. https://t.co/KjDEmiN8K4 48 minutes ago

westhamutdnews

West Ham Utd News David Moyes: West Ham set to reappoint ex-manager after Manuel Pellegrini sacking https://t.co/2TWOqJnX42 49 minutes ago

PorteousFan25

Josh RT @scotsunsport: David Moyes announced as West Ham manager as Hammers reappoint Scot https://t.co/qhCYjhM3kF https://t.co/2b4StEwdwq 1 hour ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar RT @TOISportsNews: West Ham set to reappoint David Moyes after Manuel Pellegrini sacking: Reports https://t.co/npUacPlceg 2 hours ago

westhamnews2019

West Ham United News Premier League: West Ham reappoint David Moyes as manager https://t.co/pioNnXeASL https://t.co/AxbAlfxBX7 2 hours ago

Statto_74

Andy Rockall RT @TimeAddedOn91: May 2018 - Release David Moyes Dec 2019 - Reappoint David Moyes In the intermittent 18 months hire / fire a new manage… 3 hours ago

toisports

TOI Sports .@WestHam reappoint David Moyes in bid to avoid relegation scrap READ: https://t.co/vzps0zxPyw #DavidMoyes… https://t.co/DpIXMyo4mt 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.