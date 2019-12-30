Global  

Aus call up D'Arcy Short to replace Abbott for India ODIs

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Melbourne, Dec 30 (IANS) Australia on Monday called up DArcy Short into their one-day squad for their tour of India next month in place of pacer Sean Abbott.
