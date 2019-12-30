Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Top 25 basketball roundup: No. 22 WVU drops No. 2 Ohio State

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Freshman Miles McBride scored a career-high 21 points off the bench to help No. 22 West Virginia upset No. 2 Ohio State 67-59 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Playstation Fiesta Bowl Preview: Tight Game Between A Pair Of Top Teams [Video]Playstation Fiesta Bowl Preview: Tight Game Between A Pair Of Top Teams

SportsLine's Wizard of Odds, Kenny White, breaks down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between the #3 Clemson Tigers and #2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Kenny explains why this one is basically a..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 02:27Published

The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in the United States [Video]The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in the United States

The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in the United States. With the holiday season upon us, people all over the United States are ready to start baking their favorite holiday cookies. . In an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 3 predictions from proven computer model

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Wisconsin vs. Ohio State game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

See where Ohio, Kentucky rank among highest-earning states: SLIDESHOW

Geography can have an impact on your bank account. Residents of the lowest-earning U.S. state earn $33,000 less than those who live in the nation's...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lance_hartz

Lance Hartzler From last night: It was a tough weekend against the Montana schools for #NAU men’s and women’s hoops. To lead NA… https://t.co/yIItolUTMP 4 days ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Top 25 basketball roundup: No. 22 WVU drops No. 2 Ohio State https://t.co/8myLyCqCZi 5 days ago

azds

Arizona Daily Sun A late 3 off the hands of Ladan Ricketts gave the hosting Montana State Bobcats men's basketball team enough in a 6… https://t.co/IPGqTc4ZIS 5 days ago

sportbytes

🏀 SportCopy ⚾️ Top 25 basketball roundup: No. 22 WVU drops No. 2 Ohio State https://t.co/sZ6tiXl1Sm 5 days ago

allmixblog2

Allmixblog Top 25 Basketball Roundup: No. 22 WVU Drops No. 2 Ohio State https://t.co/iX6ulkh1wa By Reuters from NYT Sports… https://t.co/Wg9de94iH5 6 days ago

RobertH99599174

Robert Henderson RT @Reuters: Top 25 basketball roundup: No. 22 WVU drops No. 2 Ohio State https://t.co/m9JsR1TLt5 https://t.co/lLv3Oo8CfS 6 days ago

ReutersSports

Reuters Sports Top 25 basketball roundup: No. 22 WVU drops No. 2 Ohio State https://t.co/WqmJATEUtG https://t.co/yGz4USBPtg 6 days ago

740TheFAN

740TheFAN Top 25 basketball roundup: No. 22 WVU drops No. 2 Ohio State https://t.co/T8fXGstNOj 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.