D'Arcy Short replaces Sean Abbott in ODI squad for India tour

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Dec 30 (ANI): D'Arcy Short has been added to the Australian squad for the upcoming Tour of India from January 14-19.
