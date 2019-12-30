Global  

AS Roma in talks over sale to U.S. businessman Dan Friedkin, no deal yet

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
AS Roma said on Monday it was in talks with a group led by U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin about a sale of the Serie A soccer club, though no formal deal had yet been agreed.
