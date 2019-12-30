AS Roma in talks over sale to U.S. businessman Dan Friedkin, no deal yet

AS Roma said on Monday it was in talks with a group led by U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin about a sale of the Serie A soccer club, though no formal deal had yet been agreed.



