Slaven Bilic delivers key injury update on West Brom pair ahead of Leeds United test

Sutton Coldfield Observer Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Slaven Bilic delivers key injury update on West Brom pair ahead of Leeds United testWest Brom injury news | Grady Diangana and Kieran Gibbs both missed the defeat to Middlesbrough with various injury problems - but both are expected to be fit for Leeds United.
Slaven Bilic delivers injury update on West Brom quartet after Kieran Gibbs left angry

Slaven Bilic delivers injury update on West Brom quartet after Kieran Gibbs left angryWest Brom news | Gibbs hobbled off and was visibly annoyed to miss action as the Baggies drew with Barnsley
Sutton Coldfield Observer

Leeds United suffer significant injury blow ahead of key West Brom clash

West Brom news | Leeds United talisman Pablo Hernandez will miss the meeting at The Hawthorns on New Year's Day after suffering a hamstring muscle injury
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Lichfield MercurySoccerNews.comBBC Local NewsFootball FanCast

