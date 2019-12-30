Global  

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil can’t work together, new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta warned

Monday, 30 December 2019
Mikel Arteta’s biggest challenge at Arsenal could be making Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil work as an attacking trio, reckons Tony Cascarino. The Gunners have shown promising signs under Arteta despite taking just a point from two games and were unlucky to lose against Chelsea on Sunday as errors cost them. Cascarino believes […]
News video: Mikel Arteta: We need to be stronger for longer after Chelsea defeat

Mikel Arteta: We need to be stronger for longer after Chelsea defeat 01:14

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he is "very disappointed" by his club's performance after conceding two late goals at home against their west London rivals Chelsea.

Arteta on Auba: End of the story [Video]Arteta on Auba: End of the story

Mikel Arteta says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's statement on his Arsenal commitment should put an end to speculation over the striker's future.

'Ozil perfect for Arteta at Arsenal' [Video]'Ozil perfect for Arteta at Arsenal'

Mesut Ozil is 'perfect' for Mikel Arteta's preferred style of play at Arsenal, says Justin Hoyte.

‘Mesut Ozil has been Arsenal’s best player since Mikel Arteta’s appointment’ – Gunners fan Darren Bent hails midfielder’s transformation under new manager

Darren Bent claims Mesut Ozil is a man reborn at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, hailing the German as the Gunners’ best player since their new manager’s...
talkSPORT

Jamie Carragher urges new Arsenal manager to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Jamie Carragher believes new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta should consider selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window. The Gunners striker has...
The Sport Review Also reported by Daily Star

sid78046922

sid Martin Keown believes Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘won’t be overly happy’ to be playing on the left w… https://t.co/glEp5fqt0q 3 days ago

kyz3_

K RT @AntonioRussoTM: I want to make this clear, Alexandre #Lacazette & Pierre- Emerick #Aubameyang are staying at #Arsenal in January & #Gir… 5 days ago

shazXhuss

S 👑 ! Ohhhh wooow, is my vision that bad?Am I seeing things OR IS Mesut Özil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacaze… https://t.co/brjc35MTbf 5 days ago

ArsenalIndian1

Arsenal Indian Okay Gunners. It's here. Weep as much you want. Pinch yourself as much as you want. But Pierre Emerick Aubameyang,… https://t.co/uEms6nS8vG 5 days ago

okemoney__

the black man RT @DailyStar_Sport: Alexandre Lacazette gives same reason for leaving Arsenal that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did https://t.co/Wyyepqq5HT… 6 days ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Alexandre Lacazette gives same reason for leaving Arsenal that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did… https://t.co/LXL1l6NlcW 6 days ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Alexandre Lacazette gives same reason for leaving Arsenal that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did… https://t.co/NN7uczMLwM 6 days ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Alexandre Lacazette gives same reason for leaving Arsenal that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did… https://t.co/NZCCD9Gunt 6 days ago

