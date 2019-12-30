Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil can’t work together, new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta warned
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Mikel Arteta’s biggest challenge at Arsenal could be making Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil work as an attacking trio, reckons Tony Cascarino. The Gunners have shown promising signs under Arteta despite taking just a point from two games and were unlucky to lose against Chelsea on Sunday as errors cost them. Cascarino believes […]
Jamie Carragher believes new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta should consider selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window. The Gunners striker has... The Sport Review Also reported by •Daily Star
