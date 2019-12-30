Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil can’t work together, new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta warned

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Mikel Arteta’s biggest challenge at Arsenal could be making Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil work as an attacking trio, reckons Tony Cascarino. The Gunners have shown promising signs under Arteta despite taking just a point from two games and were unlucky to lose against Chelsea on Sunday as errors cost them. Cascarino believes […] 👓 View full article

