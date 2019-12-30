Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brandon Williams ‘has the swagger’ to be Manchester United star, believes Tony Cascarino

talkSPORT Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Manchester United youngster Brandon Williams has been tipped to become a big player for the club. This is according to Tony Cascarino, who believes the 19-year-old has the ‘swagger’ to truly make the grade at Old Trafford. Williams, who plays as a left-back, has made 18 appearances for the club this season including four starts […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Michelle Williams reportedly engaged and pregnant

Michelle Williams reportedly engaged and pregnant 00:37

 Actress Michelle Williams is reportedly engaged and expecting her second child.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married [Video]Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married

Michelle Williams is engaged to "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail, and the two are expecting a baby. Williams who was formerly married to the late actor Heath Ledger is best known for her role in..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

Solskjaer praises Greenwood after AZ Alkmaar brace [Video]Solskjaer praises Greenwood after AZ Alkmaar brace

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mentioned Mason Greenwood in the same breath as a young Wayne Rooney after the teenager inspired Manchester United’s Europa League victory against AZ Alkmaar. With progress to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Has Roberto Firmino signed for Arsenal?’ – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s work rate against Manchester United stuns Tony Cascarino

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s work-ethic was labelled ‘disgusting’ by Tony Cascarino following Arsenal’s win at West Ham on December 9. Less than a month...
talkSPORT

Paul Pogba attended charity match in France on Sunday after missing Manchester United’s win over Burnley

Manchester United star Paul Pogba attended a charity game in France less than 24 hours after he missed the Red Devils’ final game of 2019. Pogba was again...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.