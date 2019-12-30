Global  

Liverpool transfer news: Rhian Brewster set for loan move to Swansea after FA Cup tie with Everton

talkSPORT Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster has reportedly agreed terms to secure a loan move to Championship side Swansea. The 19-year-old has yet to feature in the Premier League for the Reds, with his only two senior appearances coming in the League Cup against MK Dons and Arsenal this season. According to The Athletic, Jurgen Klopp is […]
