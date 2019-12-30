2020 NFL mock draft 1.0: The first 20 picks

See where Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Jerry Jeudy and other top prospects could end up.



Recent related news from verified sources Ionescu, Cox first two picks in AP WNBA mock draft The Associated Press polled a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers for a mock draft of the first two rounds this spring

FOX Sports 2 days ago



NFL mock draft 2020: QBs Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa land in top five The first 20 picks are set, and our initial projection has four quarterbacks being taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

USATODAY.com 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this