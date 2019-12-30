Respected source names attacking midfielder Man Utd are chasing Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 52 minutes ago )

Manchester United are interested in signing Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, according to a respected source.



The post Respected source names attacking midfielder Man Utd are chasing appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Manchester United News Respected source names attacking midfielder Man Utd are chasing https://t.co/6lzC6IRYPh https://t.co/8LB8egaCOu 22 minutes ago