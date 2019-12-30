Why West Brom assist king Chris Brunt is trending in the UK Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 50 minutes ago )

West Brom stalwart Chris Brunt is a bit part player these days, but Baggies fans - and many neutrals - remember the impact he had on the Premier League in the last decade. West Brom stalwart Chris Brunt is a bit part player these days, but Baggies fans - and many neutrals - remember the impact he had on the Premier League in the last decade. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Baggies Addict Why West Brom assist king Chris Brunt is trending in the UK | Birmingham Mail https://t.co/MsPtV0fipO 17 minutes ago West Brom News Hound Why West Brom assist king Chris Brunt is trending in the UK https://t.co/dlvLh8ZOu5 29 minutes ago West Brom Live "Chris Brunt - best left foot in the game." #wba https://t.co/Oyxx9aijC5 38 minutes ago