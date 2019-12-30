Global  

New York Giants fire coach Pat Shurmur after two seasons, per report

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
After managing just nine wins in two seasons of transition for the franchise, Pat Shumur has been fired as head coach of the New York GIants.
