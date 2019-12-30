Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Toni Kroos urged to join Man Utd after Robbie Williams makes odd penis analogy

Daily Star Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Toni Kroos urged to join Man Utd after Robbie Williams makes odd penis analogyToni Kroos has long been linked with a transfer to Manchester United and Robbie Williams is desperate to see him join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Real Madrid could swap Toni Kroos for Man Utd's Paul Pogba in huge January transfer

Real Madrid could swap Toni Kroos for Man Utd's Paul Pogba in huge January transferReal Madrid are keen on Manchester United star Paul Pogba but need to offload Toni Kroos if they are to finance a mega transfer raid
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

divine_jit

Ovishek Shome RT @FootyAccums: Robbie Williams has urged Toni Kroos to join Manchester United in Kroos' documentary. 🗣 "You've won everything in Madrid,… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.