Fire at PM's residence, situation under control

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A minor fire broke out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday. A fire was reported at an electrical unit after which nine fire tenders were pressed into action. The fire was, however, doused by the security staffers. A precautionary check is being conducted.
