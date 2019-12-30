Global  

Nick Wright: Patriots loss to Dolphins was the biggest upset in the NFL in the last 20 years

FOX Sports Monday, 30 December 2019
Nick Wright: Patriots loss to Dolphins was the biggest upset in the NFL in the last 20 yearsNick Wright recaps the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Week 17 matchup and explain why the Patriots loss was a massive upset.
News video: Mayor Lucas thanks Miami Dolphins with barbecue

Mayor Lucas thanks Miami Dolphins with barbecue 01:56

 Fans in Chiefs Kingdom got everything they wanted — a Chiefs win and a Patriots loss. But it's not often that fans also root for another team to win.

Bill Belichick On Loss To Dolphins [Video]Bill Belichick On Loss To Dolphins

The Dolphins beat the Patriots 27-24.

Chiefs face Chargers with eye on Dolphins-Patriots outcome [Video]Chiefs face Chargers with eye on Dolphins-Patriots outcome

Chiefs face Chargers with eye on Dolphins-Patriots outcome

New England Patriots loss to Miami Dolphins dumps them into wild card play-offs

The New England Patriots will have to play in the wild card play-offs for the first time since 2009 after losing 27-24 at home to the Miami Dolphins.
BBC Sport

49ers hold off Seahawks, Patriots stunned by Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers held off a late charge by the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's top seed while defending Super Bowl champions New England were stunned...
Reuters

