Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Referee's verdict on Liverpool vs Wolves VAR drama - and Virgil van Dijk 'handball'

Walsall Advertiser Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Wolverhampton Wanderers news | There were two huge moments of controversy in the game between Liverpool and Wolves.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Nuno: It wasn't a goal

Nuno: It wasn't a goal 03:02

 Nuno Espirito Santo felt Liverpool's winning goal should have been ruled out for handball by Virgil van Dijk.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Van Dijk deserved Ballon d'Or but Messi is also brilliant, says Klopp [Video]Van Dijk deserved Ballon d'Or but Messi is also brilliant, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Virgil Van Dijk deserved to win the Ballon d'Or, but that Lionel Messi is also the best player he has ever seen.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:16Published

VVD: Liverpool deserved more nominees [Video]VVD: Liverpool deserved more nominees

Four Liverpool players finished in the top ten of the voting for the Ballon d'Or, but Virgil van Dijk says they could have had even more.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virgil van Dijk sends reassuring message to Liverpool fans in title pursuit

Virgil van Dijk sends reassuring message to Liverpool fans in title pursuitLiverpool sit 13 points clear at the top of the table and kept their unbeaten league run going with a 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday evening
Daily Star Also reported by •CaughtOffsideLeicester MercuryLichfield Mercury

Liverpool team: Virgil van Dijk starts Club World Cup final as Jurgen Klopp names strong XI against Flamengo

Virgil van Dijk has been passed fit for Liverpool’s Club World Cup final date with Flamengo. You can listen to full commentary of Liverpool vs Flemanego LIVE...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.