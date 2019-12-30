Global  

Leeds United star issues warning to West Brom ahead of showdown

Walsall Advertiser Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
West Brom v Leeds United | The Baggies welcome the Whites to The Hawthorns on New Year's Day for a battle of the top two - but midfielder Stuart Dallas insists Leeds will be going for the win.
