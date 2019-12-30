Moyes vows to ´make it impossible´ for West Ham not to extend his deal

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

David Moyes says he will “make it impossible” for the West Ham board to not extend his 18-month contract after being unveiled as Manuel Pellegrini’s replacement. The 56-year-old is back at the London Stadium for a second spell following the sacking of Pellegrini on Saturday. Moyes previously guided West Ham to Premier League safety in […]



