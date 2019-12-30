Global  

Moyes vows to ´make it impossible´ for West Ham not to extend his deal

Monday, 30 December 2019
David Moyes says he will “make it impossible” for the West Ham board to not extend his 18-month contract after being unveiled as Manuel Pellegrini’s replacement. The 56-year-old is back at the London Stadium for a second spell following the sacking of Pellegrini on Saturday. Moyes previously guided West Ham to Premier League safety in […]

News video: ‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’

‘Moyes perfect fit for West Ham’ 01:15

 Former player John Moncur believes David Moyes is the perfect fit to guide West Ham United away from any Premier League relegation fears.

David Moyes on a mission after West Ham return [Video]David Moyes on a mission after West Ham return

David Moyes has promised to give West Ham “no choice” but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager. Moyes was let go by co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

David Moyes returns to West Ham as manager [Video]David Moyes returns to West Ham as manager

West Ham have appointed David Moyes as first-team manager on an 18-month contract, the Premier League club have announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


