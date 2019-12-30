Global  

Moyes vows to make it ‘impossible’ not to extend his West Ham contract

Team Talk Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The Scotsman was speaking in his first press conference after being re-appointed as manager of West Ham.

The post Moyes vows to make it ‘impossible’ not to extend his West Ham contract appeared first on teamtalk.com.
News video: David Moyes returns to West Ham as manager

David Moyes returns to West Ham as manager 00:48

 West Ham have appointed David Moyes as first-team manager on an 18-month contract, the Premier League club have announced.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Moyes: This time West Ham will keep me [Video]Moyes: This time West Ham will keep me

West Ham manager David Moyes has promised to give West Ham 'no choice' but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager

Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues [Video]Pellegrini sacked as West Ham slide continues

Manuel Pellegrini sacked by West Ham United following 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City.

Recent related news from verified sources

'That's what I do, I win' - Moyes on West Ham return

New West Ham boss David Moyes says winning is "what he does", and adds the club's owners have shown "a lot of class" in bringing him back for a second spell.
'Sell the club!' West Ham fans fume at board after David Moyes replaces Manuel Pellegrini

'Sell the club!' West Ham fans fume at board after David Moyes replaces Manuel PellegriniWest Ham United supporters have been reacting to the club's decision to replace Manuel Pellegrini with David Moyes on an 18-month contract
