Leeds United could suffer transfer blow ahead of West Brom clash

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 38 minutes ago )

Transfer news | Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah is expected to return to Arsenal when the January transfer window reopens on Wednesday - and it could leave Leeds in a sticky striker situation at West Brom. Transfer news | Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah is expected to return to Arsenal when the January transfer window reopens on Wednesday - and it could leave Leeds in a sticky striker situation at West Brom. 👓 View full article

