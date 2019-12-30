Global  

NFL: Giants fire head coach Shurmur after two losing seasons

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The New York Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur, the franchise announced on Monday, after yet another disappointing NFL season where the team lost 12 of their regular season matches, winning four.
News video: Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur 01:25

 Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur. The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years. The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019. New York was 9-23 in two seasons under Shurmur. This morning, we made the very difficult decision that it would be in the best interest of...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott on Wild Card Week vs. Houston [Video]Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott on Wild Card Week vs. Houston

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott talks injuries, consistency and game plan ahead of the Bills' Wild Card Week match-up against the Houston Texans.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 11:58Published

NY Giant's Mara Talks On Firing Shurmur As Head Coach [Video]NY Giant's Mara Talks On Firing Shurmur As Head Coach

New York Giants President, CEO and co-owner John Mara talks about firing head coach Pat Shurmur, praising his efforts but saying at the end of the day "we just didn't win enough games."

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 12:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS 2Daily CallerNewsdayFOX SportsCBS SportsESPN

Six namesÂ the Giants may consider for their next head coach

Baylor coach Matt Rhule and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be among the options for the Giants.
Newsday Also reported by •Daily Star

