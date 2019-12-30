NFL: Giants fire head coach Shurmur after two losing seasons
Monday, 30 December 2019 () The New York Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur, the franchise announced on Monday, after yet another disappointing NFL season where the team lost 12 of their regular season matches, winning four.
Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur. The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years. The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019. New York was 9-23 in two seasons under Shurmur. This morning, we made the very difficult decision that it would be in the best interest of...