Dec 30 (OPTA) - The LPGA Rankings on Dec 23 Rnk Prv Total 1. (1) Jin Young ko (Korea Republic) 489.53 2. (2) Sung Hyun Park (Korea Republic) 324.12 3. (3) Nelly Korda (US) 291.25 4. (4) Danielle Kang (US) 274.81 5. (5) Nasa Hataoka (Japan) 286.04 6. (6) Sei Young Kim (Korea Republic) 302.45 7. (7) Jeong-Eun Lee6 (Korea Republic) 280.14 8. (8) Brooke Henderson (Canada)

