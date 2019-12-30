Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

PGA Fedex Cup Rankings

Reuters India Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Dec 30 (OPTA) - The PGA Fedex Cup Rankings on Feb 17 Rnk Prv Total 1. (1) Xander Schauffele (US) $3,402,861 2. (2) Matt Kuchar (US) 2,969,933 3. (3) Gary Woodland (US) 2,625,903 4. (4) Marc Leishman (Australia) 2,340,891 5. (5) Justin Thomas (US) 2,135,965 6. (6) Charles Howell III (US) 2,107,349 7. (7) Phil Mickelson (US) 1,999,980 8. (8) Brooks Koepka (US)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

PGA Fedex Cup FedEx Cup Rankings

Jan 6 (OPTA) - The PGA Fedex Cup Rankings on Jan 5 Rnk Prv Total 1. (5) Justin Thomas (US) 1162 2. (1) Brendon Todd (US) 987 3. (2) Sebastian Munoz (Colombia)...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoldenBearVlad

Vlad Belo RT @MorikawaTracker: With the T7 finish in Maui, Collin has moved up to 55th in the world OWGR rankings! He has also moved to 42nd in the F… 2 days ago

MorikawaTracker

Collin Morikawa Tracker With the T7 finish in Maui, Collin has moved up to 55th in the world OWGR rankings! He has also moved to 42nd in th… https://t.co/7cXzxWy9LK 2 days ago

Vestige_du_jour

 Is it confirmed ATP will add ATP Cup as 19th tournament ? 1. ATP has updated 2020 rule v2 on Dec. 30, but 9.03 Fed… https://t.co/x8hoCY9UzR 3 days ago

TheMrSeanDavis

Sean Davis @Yamoshi07 @InOtherWords7 @NFL @FedEx Now show us the defensive rankings and stat lines of the teams he played 😂😂😂 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.