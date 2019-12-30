Global  

Chris Canty: Browns & John Dorsey put Freddie Kitchens in a no win situation this season

FOX Sports Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Chris Canty: Browns & John Dorsey put Freddie Kitchens in a no win situation this seasonChris Canty talks about the Cleveland Browns and head coach Freddie Kitchens and discusses if firing Kitchens will solve all the Browns' problems.
News video: Freddie Kitchens fired as head coach of Browns

Freddie Kitchens fired as head coach of Browns 04:57

 After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, ending the season with a disappointing 6-10 record, the Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Is Freddie Kitchen's job at risk? [Video]Is Freddie Kitchen's job at risk?

The Browns lost their final game of the season to the now 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in an embarrassing display of football. With Freddie Kitchens’ job at risk after a truly disappointing season,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

LaVar Arrington on OBJ sideline outburst: It shows a lack of respect & belief in Freddie Kitchens

LaVar Arrington on OBJ sideline outburst: It shows a lack of respect & belief in Freddie KitchensJason Whitlock, Marcellus WIley, LaVar Arrington and Michael VIck talk about Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr's sideline outburst to Freddie...
FOX Sports

Opinion: After firing Freddie Kitchens, Browns need next coach to get team in order

The Cleveland Browns couldn't meet the outsized hype they faced coming into the season. Freddie Kitchens' replacement must set things right.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS Sports

