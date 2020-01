Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

According to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has been given some extra time off over the new year by the club as he edges closer to a possible move away during the January transfer window. Rojo hasn’t exactly been a featured member of United’s first team this year, or even for […]



The post Rojo set to leave Manchester United appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article