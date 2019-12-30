Global  

Kansas basketball team makes safe landing after flight to Lawrence rerouted due to engine failure

CBS Sports Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The team is all safe and is staying the night in San Jose before a return trip back to Lawrence
News video: Kansas Basketball Team On Flight That Made Emergency Landing At San Jose Airport

Kansas Basketball Team On Flight That Made Emergency Landing At San Jose Airport 00:45

 The Kansas Jayhawks basketball team was aboard an airplane that had reported having engine trouble and made a safe emergency landing at Mineta San Jose International Airport Sunday evening.

