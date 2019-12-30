Kansas basketball team makes safe landing after flight to Lawrence rerouted due to engine failure

The team is all safe and is staying the night in San Jose before a return trip back to Lawrence 👓 View full article



10 hours ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published Kansas Basketball Team On Flight That Made Emergency Landing At San Jose Airport 00:45 The Kansas Jayhawks basketball team was aboard an airplane that had reported having engine trouble and made a safe emergency landing at Mineta San Jose International Airport Sunday evening.