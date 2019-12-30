Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Deserves better' - Nottingham Forest fans celebrate latest Derby County transfer twist

Derby Telegraph Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
'Deserves better' - Nottingham Forest fans celebrate latest Derby County transfer twistDerby County news | Nottingham Forest fans have been taking to social media to poke fun at Derby County after this latest transfer twist.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fire Rages In Santa Barbara County Threatening Homes [Video]Fire Rages In Santa Barbara County Threatening Homes

Flames ripped through brush and woodland on hills above the Californian city of Santa Barbara early on Tuesday. According to Reuters, authorities have issued an evacuation for residents in northern..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

The Making of a Tifo: Nottingham Forest's Fans Armistice Day Tribute | The COPA90 Showcase [Video]The Making of a Tifo: Nottingham Forest's Fans Armistice Day Tribute | The COPA90 Showcase

Welcome to the COPA90 Showcase, where we curate our favourite films covering the best of global supporter cultureTo mark Armistice Day 2019, Nottingham Forest Supporters Group, Forza Garibaldi,..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 14:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Most boring side' - Nottingham Forest fans' verdict on Blackburn Rovers

'Most boring side' - Nottingham Forest fans' verdict on Blackburn RoversNottingham Forest news - The Reds take on Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers in their first game of the New Year on Wednesday.
Nottingham Post

Nottingham Forest star makes interesting Derby admission to aid Premier League promotion push

Nottingham Forest star makes interesting Derby admission to aid Premier League promotion pushNottingham Forest news | Reds Academy product Joe Worrall is targeting promotion to the top flight this season, with Forest seventh in the table and just two...
Nottingham Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

promderby2

DerbyshirePromo2 RT @footy90com: 'Deserves #better' - Nottingham Forest fans celebrate latest Derby County transfer twist - Derbyshire Live #dcfcofficial… 25 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News 'Deserves #better' - Nottingham Forest fans celebrate latest Derby County transfer twist - Derbyshire Live… https://t.co/TIKRYUpzXU 3 hours ago

AddictRams

Rams Addict 'Deserves better' - Nottingham Forest fans celebrate latest Derby County transfer twist | Derby Telegraph https://t.co/901eTCdxBx 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.