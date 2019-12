Joel Hofer won his first-ever international start at any level, and Canada beat Germany 4-1 at the world junior hockey championship on Monday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Canada's Alexis Lafreniere shows he's more than just skill at world juniors Touted as the projected No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft for some time, Alexis Lafreniere had a ridiculous 70 points in 32 games this season with the Rimouski...

CBC.ca 3 days ago



Canada's Lafreniere leaves world juniors game against Russia with lower-body injury Team Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere needed to be helped off the ice during the second period of Canada's game against Russia on Saturday at the world junior...

CBC.ca 2 days ago





Tweets about this Carrie Bradshaw Undermanned Canada rebounds at world juniors, led by goalie Hofer | CBC Sports https://t.co/o9QBiUBd99 11 minutes ago PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Undermanned Canada rebounds at world juniors, led by goalie Hofer https://t.co/FfFtC1pjZe https://t.co/XzhjGFZ9UT 13 minutes ago TfsNews.com https://t.co/nSduxSPcTZ Joel Hofer won his first-ever international start at any level, and Canada beat Germany 4-1… https://t.co/8wT9khWl4B 16 minutes ago sportcentar.info Undermanned Canada rebounds at world juniors, led by goalie Hofer https://t.co/PwXGfkneL4 24 minutes ago