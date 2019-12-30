You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Canada's Alexis Lafreniere shows he's more than just skill at world juniors Touted as the projected No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft for some time, Alexis Lafreniere had a ridiculous 70 points in 32 games this season with the Rimouski...

CBC.ca 3 days ago



Canada's Lafreniere leaves world juniors game against Russia with lower-body injury Team Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere needed to be helped off the ice during the second period of Canada's game against Russia on Saturday at the world junior...

CBC.ca 2 days ago





Tweets about this Carrie Bradshaw Undermanned Canada rebounds at world juniors, led by goalie Hofer | CBC Sports https://t.co/o9QBiUBd99 11 minutes ago PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Undermanned Canada rebounds at world juniors, led by goalie Hofer https://t.co/FfFtC1pjZe https://t.co/XzhjGFZ9UT 13 minutes ago TfsNews.com https://t.co/nSduxSPcTZ Joel Hofer won his first-ever international start at any level, and Canada beat Germany 4-1… https://t.co/8wT9khWl4B 16 minutes ago sportcentar.info Undermanned Canada rebounds at world juniors, led by goalie Hofer https://t.co/PwXGfkneL4 24 minutes ago