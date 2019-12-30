Global  

Undermanned Canada rebounds at world juniors, led by goalie Hofer

CBC.ca Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Joel Hofer won his first-ever international start at any level, and Canada beat Germany 4-1 at the world junior hockey championship on Monday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Canada's Alexis Lafreniere shows he's more than just skill at world juniors

Touted as the projected No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft for some time, Alexis Lafreniere had a ridiculous 70 points in 32 games this season with the Rimouski...
CBC.ca

Canada's Lafreniere leaves world juniors game against Russia with lower-body injury

Team Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere needed to be helped off the ice during the second period of Canada's game against Russia on Saturday at the world junior...
CBC.ca


