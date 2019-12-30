Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

AP source: Browns request to interview McDaniels, Roman

Seattle Times Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have asked permission to speak with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman about their head coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the requests told The Associated Press on Monday. Cleveland fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday night following a loss in Cincinnati that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alexmmckeon

Alex McKeon RT @AdamSchefter: Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels for their head-coaching vacancy, per sourc… 47 seconds ago

esportsws

Sports News AP source: Browns request to interview McDaniels, Roman https://t.co/NYCaBQQFZ1 4 minutes ago

TKAVA88

Tyler Kavalecz RT @MaryKayCabot: The #Browns have requested permission to interview #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, per @AdamSchefter. Source tells cleveland… 4 minutes ago

Krazy_Dawg99

(6-10) Come Get Me! RT @MaryKayCabot: #Browns assistants had a meeting with top brass this morning, source tells me. Were not fired, but told they have permiss… 5 minutes ago

MorganDavii

Morgan🎄🎅🏼 RT @Sportsnet: The @Browns have reportedly asked to speak with @Patriots offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels and @Ravens offensive co-ord… 6 minutes ago

juliankhan

Julian Khan "AP Source: Browns Request to Interview McDaniels, Roman" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/4yqmiB9lUr 9 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen AP Source: Browns Request to Interview McDaniels, Roman - https://t.co/Kn5HQkKzDu 11 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning AP source: Browns request to interview McDaniels, Roman https://t.co/nkJVAwbndb #nfl https://t.co/nNcdwJbTtb 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.