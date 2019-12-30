Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

MLS expansion franchise Inter Miami have appointed Diego Alonso as their first head coach. Inter – co-owned by former England captain David Beckham – will enter MLS in 2020 and have already made a host of signings, including Designated Player Matias Pellegrini, but had been without a coach until Monday. Ex-Monterrey boss Alonso was confirmed […]



The post Inter Miami appoint ex-Monterrey coach Diego Alonso appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

