Inter Miami appoint ex-Monterrey coach Diego Alonso
Monday, 30 December 2019 () MLS expansion franchise Inter Miami have appointed Diego Alonso as their first head coach. Inter – co-owned by former England captain David Beckham – will enter MLS in 2020 and have already made a host of signings, including Designated Player Matias Pellegrini, but had been without a coach until Monday. Ex-Monterrey boss Alonso was confirmed […]
The post Inter Miami appoint ex-Monterrey coach Diego Alonso appeared first on Soccer News.
David Beckham is on the verge of appointing his first Inter Miami manager, but it is not the high-profile name many were expecting. Former Monterrey boss Diego... talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star
David Beckham's Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami have named Diego Alonso as head coach ahead of their debut next season as the latest franchise in the... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times
