Colin Cowherd: This morning, nobody fears the New England Patriots

FOX Sports Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Colin Cowherd: This morning, nobody fears the New England PatriotsColin Cowherd discusses the New England Patriots after their shocking home loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Hear why he believes that right now, nobody in the NFL is fearing the Patriots.
News video: New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Could Be Facing Felonies

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Could Be Facing Felonies 00:41

 In a rare move, prosecutors say they could charge billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with felonies, instead of the two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.

