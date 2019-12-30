Global  

Alamo Bowl a chance for Utah, Texas to shake disappointment

FOX Sports Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Alamo Bowl a chance for Utah, Texas to shake disappointmentThe Alamo Bowl is a chance for both Texas and No. 12 Utah to leave behind the disappointing end to their regular seasons
Alamo Bowl Preview: Can Texas Salvage Season With Win Over #11 Utah? [Video]Alamo Bowl Preview: Can Texas Salvage Season With Win Over #11 Utah?

KTVT sports anchor Keith Russell breaks down the Valero Alamo Bowl matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Utah Utes. He explains why he believes the Longhorns will 'go out with a whimper.' Katie..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published


SAN ANTONIO (AP) — For all of its festive atmosphere, from San Antonio’s River Walk to its New Year’s Eve kickoff, the Alamo Bowl boils down to degrees of...
Seattle Times

Utah, Texas hope to shake disappointment at Alamo Bowl

Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Utah (11-2) vs. Texas (7-5) in San Antonio, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN). Line: Utah by 7. Series record: Texas leads 1-0. WHAT’S AT...
Seattle Times


ChaseClark2260

Chase Clark It looks like Utah is still demoralized from losing the Pac 12 championship game and blowing their chance at the fi… https://t.co/Jc02ZvYLx8 6 minutes ago

OneTexas5

Andrew RT @CedGolden: Last chance. Who are you taking at the Alamo Bowl? My pick: Utah 34, Texas 24. What say you? #Alamobowl #horns #hookem #utes 3 hours ago

joao_persequino

John Persequino RT @AP_Top25: The Alamo Bowl is a chance for both Texas and No. 12 Utah to leave behind the disappointing end to their regular seasons. b… 3 hours ago

CedGolden

Cedric Golden Last chance. Who are you taking at the Alamo Bowl? My pick: Utah 34, Texas 24. What say you? #Alamobowl #horns #hookem #utes 3 hours ago

ImErikBuchinger

Erik Buchinger U-T-E-S. Utes. Utes. Utes. One final chance to get rich in 2019. https://t.co/F7aiy9uwFM 3 hours ago

AP_Top25

AP Top 25 The Alamo Bowl is a chance for both Texas and No. 12 Utah to leave behind the disappointing end to their regular se… https://t.co/t1v6xwBhWT 3 hours ago

DSaint23

𝔻𝕣𝕖𝕨 𝕊𝕥. 𝔾 Utah was realistically one game from having a chance to play in the CFP or a major bowl game. They lost to Oregon a… https://t.co/GHpnzqUEOp 4 hours ago

AthlonSports

Athlon Sports Utah and Texas had disappointing ends to their seasons, but they have a chance to end on a high note at the Alamo B… https://t.co/AbuTnYJ0mj 4 hours ago

