Giants quarterback Eli Manning doesn't yet know if he's done playing football, but he isn't interested in being a backup.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Brandon Leopoldus Eli considering retirement, not a backup QB role https://t.co/wKL5tkqixd #NFL https://t.co/aOIAJn7vWy 9 seconds ago Retiretainment Eli considering retirement, not a backup QB role https://t.co/Lz3dtMLULK 23 minutes ago Rahsaan Eli considering retirement, not a backup QB role - via @ESPN App https://t.co/dF7bZZhjsM 1 hour ago BusinessPlanCity.com Eli considering retirement, not a backup QB role https://t.co/QbtntZccaN https://t.co/jD7qOOoZpI 1 hour ago Opening Day Game Eli considering retirement, not a backup QB role https://t.co/epdcnQUyNq 1 hour ago Sports News Eli considering retirement, not a backup QB role https://t.co/TcXKovsSKh 1 hour ago Arya Eli considering retirement, not a backup QB role https://t.co/1asGOWFpVG 1 hour ago baby yoda stan Eli considering retirement, not a backup QB role https://t.co/YD0kjUx1lW 1 hour ago