Bruce Arians: Buccaneers 'can definitely win' with QB other than Jameis Winston

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
One day after Jameis Winston set multiple passing records involving interceptions, Bucs coach Bruce Arians offered a sharp remark about the future.
