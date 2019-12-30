Global  

Halt in play? Bushfire tragedy hangs over Australia-New Zealand cricket test

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Halt in play? Bushfire tragedy hangs over Australia-New Zealand cricket testSmoke from the tragic bush fires could halt play in the third cricket test between New Zealand and Australia.The test begins in Sydney on Friday with the highest temperature for the five day match predicted to arrive on Saturday....
