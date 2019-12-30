Conor McGregor reveals insane body transformation ahead of UFC return

Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon this month. Las Vegas plays host to the comeback on January 18 and UFC veteran Donald Cerrone has...

Conor McGregor looks ripped as he ramps up training ahead of UFC return against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Conor McGregor’s much anticipated return to the UFC is a matter of weeks away and as expected he has prepared fully to get in peak physical condition. The...

talkSPORT 5 days ago



